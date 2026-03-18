Assam CM opens BJP’s door for Pradyut Bordoloi

Pradyut resigns as primary member of Congress

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The BJP has opened its door wide open for veteran Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi. Two days ago, Bordoloi wrote a letter to the Congress high command expressing his feeling of humiliation in the party. Meanwhile, Nagaon MP Bordoloi resigned from all posts, privileges, and the primary membership of the Congress.

Speaking to the media today, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that as of now he had no communication with Bordoloi. “However, I invite him to join the BJP. If he joins, we’ll spare an Assembly poll ticket for him. We’ll offer him a grand welcome like the one offered to Bhupen Borah. The atmosphere in the Congress isn’t cosy for any Sanatani Hindu leader. After the treatment meted out to him in the Congress, he doesn’t need to stay back in the party. He should join the BJP. I invite him,” the Chief Minister said.

Two days ago, Bordoloi sent a letter to AICC general secretary and APCC in-charge Jitendra Singh, providing details of what makes him feel humiliated in the Congress. Bordoloi said, “When I was in campaign during the panchayat poll last year in the Nagaon district, a group of youths attacked my convoy. I came to know later that a youth named Imdadul Islam, a close confidante of Lahorighat Congress MLA Asif Mohammed Nazar, led the group. The police arrested Imdadul. When he got bail, MLA Asif Nazar welcomed him with a gamosa. The MLA also took him to the residence of Gaurav Gogoi, who too welcomed Imdadul with a gamosa. So much so that Gaurav Gogoi made Imdadul share the dais with him at a public meeting at Morigaon later.”

Bordoloi further said, “As an MP from the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency that covers the Lahorighat LAC, I conveyed to the party high command as to why they shouldn’t give a ticket to MLA Asif Nazar from Lahorighat. Screening committee member Imran Masud, a leader from UP, came to Assam as a reviewer. At the recent central election committee meeting of the party, Imran Masud literally threw my objections against the Lahorighat ticket to Asif Nazar Islam into the dustbin and redirected the blame on me in front of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Gaurav Gogoi. What humiliates me the worst is that, despite knowing the fact, Gaurav Gogoi didn’t speak at the meeting to defend my standpoint. I have rendered my service to the Congress for years, but I can’t do that anymore at the cost of my self-respect.”

Significantly, a few days ago, the Chief Minister made a shocking announcement, stating that Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi would leave the Congress, but not until the eve of the 2029 Lok Sabha election. However, it seems now that Bordoloi may join the BJP at any moment.

Also Read: Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Pradyut Bordoloi, and Rokibul Hussain Felicitated by Nagaon District Congress Committee