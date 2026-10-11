Assam CM: Opposition stages such spectacles out of frustration

Haridwar: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said protests by the Opposition would make no difference, claiming that such demonstrations were a result of frustration.

He said the government should continue working for the people, adding that public support would continue.

Speaking to the reporters in Haridwar, CM Sarma said, "When the Opposition is frustrated, they stage such spectacles... It makes no difference. Keep working for the people, and the people will continue to bless you..." (ANI)

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