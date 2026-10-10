Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma credits Nagaon bypoll win to development under PM Modi

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: BJP leaders and karyakartas celebrated the party's stunning victory in the Nagaon by-election with jubilation, bursting crackers and distributing sweets at the party's state headquarters Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhavan here on Friday.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, his cabinet colleagues, BJP Assam president and Lok Sabha member Dilip Saikia, Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita, and other senior party leaders were present on the occasion.

The party's victory in the by-poll is signficant since religious minority voters dominate the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, Sarma acknowleged that the BJP registered an impressive victory by a margin over one lakh votes.

Recalling that the Congress won the seat by a margin of 2,12,000 votes just in 2024, he said the people have now given the grand-old party a stunning defeat.

"We have got almost 50% of popular vote. This is important since religious minority has 6 lakh votes more than other communities. While retaining and improving upon our traditional votes, we got a large chunk of votes from the religious minority," he explained.

The Chief Minister attributed the victory to the development activities initiated by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He remarked, "This victory is important and very very sweet for the BJP karyakarta in Assam because only day before yesterday we celebrated 25 years of unbreakable public service by our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This victory is a tribute to his leadership."

He said the victory reflected Modi's affection for Assam and the growing public support for him, adding, "We bow down our head with gratitude to the people of Assam and we promise once again that we will work 24 hours 365 days for the welfare of our people. That will be our commitment."

He asserted that the BJP not only increased vote share in the Assembly seats, but also reduced the vote share of the Congress to just 10 per cent in the by-polls, adding that the contest was mainly with AIUDF, whose supremo Badruddin Ajmal secured 38-39% of the votes.

Terming this as a crushing defeat to Rahul Gandhi and his brand of politics, Sarma asked the Congress leader not to do drama or politics that will weaken the nation and its culture.

He alleged that Gandhi has joined hands with the people who don't want India to progress.

"So, people of Assam in their humble way have reminded Rahul that India is above you, nation is above you. You are not above the nation. This is the message of this election to Rahul, he added.

Taking to 'X', Sarma stated, "Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, @BJP4India has secured a decisive victory in the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election, a seat previously held by the Congress."

He wrote, "Our candidate Shri Devasish Sharma has emerged victorious in a seat not traditionally considered our stronghold, with the Cong pushed to third place."

Stating that the result reflected Modi's popularity across communities and the continued trust the people of Assam placed in his vision of a Viksit Bharat, he thanked the people of Nagaon for this resounding mandate, promising to carry "Vikas journey forward with greater vigour."

He also expressed gratitude to BJP karyakartas, who ran a spirited campaign under the guidance of party president Nitin Nabin.

Also Read: Assam: BJP's Devasish Sharma Secures Landslide Victory in Nagaon By-Poll