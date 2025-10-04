Assam CM Orders Judicial Probe Led by Sitting Judge into Zubeen Garg’s Death

Guwahati: In a major development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the formation of a Judicial Commission to investigate the circumstances surrounding the untimely demise of iconic singer Zubeen Garg. The inquiry will be headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia, a sitting judge of the Gauhati High Court.

Highlighting the unusual nature of the move, the Chief Minister noted that it is rare for a sitting judge to preside over such commissions. He expressed gratitude to the Gauhati High Court for approving the request, saying it reflected the state’s determination to ensure a transparent and credible investigation.

Sarma further appealed to individuals who have been making claims or airing suspicions on platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to substantiate their statements by filing sworn affidavits before the Commission. “If anyone has information, evidence, or concerns, the proper way to contribute is through the judicial process, not merely through social media,” he said.

The Commission, under Justice Saikia, is expected to scrutinise all aspects of the case, marking a significant step in Assam’s pursuit of truth and justice for one of its most beloved cultural icons.