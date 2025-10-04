Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma orders judicial probe into Zubeen Garg's death

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government will constitute a judicial commission headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court tomorrow to monitor the CID investigation into the Zubeen Garg case. The state government had requested the Chief Justice of the high court to depute a sitting judge to head a judicial commission, and the court responded to the request today.

Speaking to the media today, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The state government has thrown its full weight to ensure justice for Zubeen Garg. A section of conspirators, on the contrary, is out to derail the investigation. The recent eviction drive conducted by the state government is one of the reasons behind this conspiracy. Riding on the public sentiment relating to the demise of Zubeen Garg, this section of conspirators is out to take revenge on the government. This is why people of areas where Zubeen Garg never got an invitation to perform turned into Zubeen fans overnight. The people of such areas never stood beside Zubeen Garg and spoke for him when he was alive. These conspirators are out to morph images of Shyamkanu Mahanta during his arrest to mislead the public. They are also trying to highlight the lacunae of the police in their investigation and mob control."

To those who have been posting various information regarding Zubeen Garg's death on social media, the Chief Minister said, "It is their responsibility to file affidavits with evidence before the judicial commission set to be formed tomorrow. Shyamkanu Mahanta filed a writ petition before the Supreme Court of India seeking the handing over of the case to either the CBI or the NIA, as he has no faith in the Assam Police. The irony remains that MLAs Akhil Gogoi and Debabrata Saikia raised the same demand. Is it a coincidence or a conspiracy? A section of people raises a question as to how Shyamkanu Mahanta has moved the Supreme Court. Nowadays, anyone can file a writ petition with the apex court online."

The Chief Minister said that the government would not bow down to any quarters in giving justice to the soulful singer, nor would the government bow down to any force when it came to the protection of 'jaati, maati and bheti' of the state. "The eviction drive will continue," he said.

The Chief Minister said, "To defeat the BJP in the 2026 election, the conspirators can ride on the whole lot of issues of the state, but not on the death of Zubeen Garg."

