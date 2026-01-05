Assam: CM pegs ruling alliance’s winnability at 103 seats

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today pegged the BJP-led alliance’s winning possibility in the upcoming Assembly Election 2026 at 103 seats.

The Chief Minister stated this on the sidelines of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) programme at Panikhaiti in Dimoria LAC, on the outskirts of Guwahati city.

Talking to the media, the CM said, “Earlier our winning possibility was 90 LACs. But, after the delimitation exercise in constituencies, our winning possibility has gone up to 103. We in the BJP or our alliance partners will put up a good fight in these 103 LACs. There is no possibility of our winning in the remaining seats. We will only participate symbolically in the election in these LACs. In the LACs where we will put up a good fight, people might give us a score of 100/100 or 80 to 90 out of 100. It will finally be the people who decide the number of seats given to us.”

The Chief Minister hinted at giving tickets to new faces in some of the LACs.

He said that the PM is likely to arrive in Assam on January 17 and 18. “Once we finalize the Prime Minister’s tour dates, we will announce them. As per our plan, we’ll organize a Bagrumba performance on the evening of January 17 in Guwahati,” he added.

