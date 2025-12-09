Assam CM Recalls Alma Mater Days as Cotton University Holds 4th Convocation

Guwahati: The 4th Convocation of Cotton University, held at the Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium, Kalakshetra, saw the attendance of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma as the proud alumnus of the institution.
Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister reflected on his formative years on the historic campus and encouraged the graduating students to play an active role in shaping Assam's future. He emphasised the need for competence, innovation, and self-reliance among the youth as the state moves toward faster progress.
Sharing his sentiments on the social media platform, the Chief Minister wrote, “As a proud alumnus of Cotton College (now University) it is always a joy to meet young friends from my alma mater. Today, at the 4th convocation of the University, I re-lived my golden journey in Cotton and extended my best wishes to all the passouts. Make Assam proud.”
Moreover, speaking at the event, the CM extensively talked about the growth and achievements of the nation as well as the state. He states, “Today, even the President of the United States is envious of India's growth. A nation that was once dependent on others now stands as a strong competitor to the US and China. India has become a major force in the global landscape. Similarly, within the national landscape, Assam is standing tall with its achievements. Just as India has emerged as a dominant global player, Assam too has transformed from a dependent state into a contributing one.”
Subsequently, the congregation consisted of dignitaries, faculty members, students, and families, celebrating academic accomplishment, cultural pride, and the university's enduring legacy. The Chief Minister urged the graduates to carry forward Cotton's spirit of excellence and contribute meaningfully to society.