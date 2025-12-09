Assam CM Recalls Alma Mater Days as Cotton University Holds 4th Convocation

Guwahati: The 4th Convocation of Cotton University, held at the Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium, Kalakshetra, saw the attendance of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma as the proud alumnus of the institution.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister reflected on his formative years on the historic campus and encouraged the graduating students to play an active role in shaping Assam's future. He emphasised the need for competence, innovation, and self-reliance among the youth as the state moves toward faster progress.

Sharing his sentiments on the social media platform, the Chief Minister wrote, “As a proud alumnus of Cotton College (now University) it is always a joy to meet young friends from my alma mater. Today, at the 4th convocation of the University, I re-lived my golden journey in Cotton and extended my best wishes to all the passouts. Make Assam proud.”