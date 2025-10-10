Assam CM Sarma Credits BJP Govt for Fast-Paced Probe into Zubeen Garg’s Death Case

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday credited the BJP government for ensuring rapid progress in the probe into the death of singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore last month.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Dhemaji, Sarma said, “People are demanding justice for Zubeen Garg, and we are doing everything to ensure it. We have arrested all those suspected of being involved in the case. If anyone deserves credit for this effort, it is the BJP government.”

The Chief Minister said that five individuals have been arrested so far for their alleged roles in the case and that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is progressing “on expected lines.” He added that a charge sheet will be filed within the stipulated three-month period.

The five arrested are Zubeen’s cousin Sandipan Garg, manager Siddhartha Sharma, musician Shekharjyoti Goswami, singer Amritprava Mahanta, and North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta all of whom are currently in police custody.

“Who would have expected that the suspects would be arrested so soon? Many had alleged that I was enacting a drama, but we have taken concrete action. The suspects were thought to be staying away in Singapore, yet we brought them in,” Sarma remarked.

Drawing a political contrast, the Chief Minister said such a swift probe “would never have happened under Congress rule.” He added, “During Bhupen Hazarika’s death, the Congress took three days just to decide on the land for his cremation, and not a single central minister attended. In contrast, the BJP government went all out for Zubeen Garg and did everything within our capacity. There’s no such example elsewhere in the country.”

Sarma expressed confidence that the people of Assam would appreciate the government’s effort and reiterated the administration’s commitment to “seeing justice served.”

Following Zubeen Garg’s death on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore, over 60 FIRs were lodged across Assam against multiple individuals, including festival organisers. Acting on Sarma’s direction, the Director General of Police transferred all FIRs to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which later formed an SIT to conduct a consolidated probe.