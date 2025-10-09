India Makes History: First Ever Medal in BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championship

Guwahati: In a landmark achievement, India clinched its first-ever medal in the Mixed Team event at the BWF World Junior Championships, held at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati. The home team’s breakthrough came in a fiercely contested Suhandinata Cup campaign, bringing jubilation to badminton fans across the nation.

The historic feat comes as a result of India being seeded second for the first time in the mixed team event, a nod to the rising depth of the junior squad. India had earlier made waves in individual events, but this is its inaugural podium finish in the mixed team format.