India Makes History: First Ever Medal in BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championship

Guwahati: In a landmark achievement, India clinched its first-ever medal in the Mixed Team event at the BWF World Junior Championships, held at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati. The home team’s breakthrough came in a fiercely contested Suhandinata Cup campaign, bringing jubilation to badminton fans across the nation.
The historic feat comes as a result of India being seeded second for the first time in the mixed team event, a nod to the rising depth of the junior squad. India had earlier made waves in individual events, but this is its inaugural podium finish in the mixed team format.
The young players were greeted by roaring applause at the courtside and emotional celebrations among coaches, support staff, and family. Capturing this medal before a home crowd added an extra dimension of pride and responsibility to the moment.
Badminton experts already view this as a turning point; the next generation of Indian shuttlers is not just competing, they're contending. With this success, India stakes its claim as a rising force in junior badminton, and fans await more milestones in the days ahead.