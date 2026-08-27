Assam CM Sarma, Union Minister Khattar Discuss Push for Energy Self-Sufficiency and Urban Reforms

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said he held discussions with Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on the state's efforts to achieve energy self sufficiency and advance consumer focused reforms.

Sarma said he met Khattar earlier in the day and thanked the Union Minister for his time and support towards Assam's development priorities.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the state is undertaking an ambitious effort to become energy self sufficient while pursuing reforms to strengthen consumer interests.

"Grateful to Hon'ble Union Minister Shri Manohar Lal Khattar Ji for his time earlier today," Sarma said in his post. He added that Khattar had assured Assam of the Ministry's "wholehearted backing" for the state's energy sector initiatives.

The meeting also covered Assam's proposal under the Urban Challenge Fund, with Sarma describing the discussions as positive. He said the state is seeking to develop an integrated urban space under the initiative, focusing on healthcare, sports and climate resilient infrastructure. The proposed urban development initiative aims to create integrated facilities while addressing challenges faced by rapidly growing urban centres.

The meeting underlined the state government's efforts to coordinate more closely with the Centre on projects requiring central support and funding. The Urban Challenge Fund, under which Assam has submitted its proposal, aims to support urban transformation and infrastructure development.

Sarma said the proposed integrated urban space would bring together key sectors including healthcare and sports while incorporating infrastructure designed to withstand climate related challenges. The Assam government is also seeking reforms to improve consumer welfare alongside efforts to strengthen energy security.

The Chief Minister said the Centre's support would be important in taking these initiatives forward and thanked Khattar for his assurance and encouragement. Further details of Assam's proposals and the Centre's support are expected to emerge as discussions on energy and urban development initiatives progress. (IANS)

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