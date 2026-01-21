Assam CM showcases semiconductor potential at WEF Summit in Davos

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma took part in several important discussions at the World Economic Forum Summit in Davos today.

The Chief Minister said, “I had the privilege to share how Assam is preparing its work force for an increasingly automated and AI-enabled environment. In our quest to expand Assam’s semiconductor ecosystem and secure upstream as well as downstream supply chain, I, along with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, had an excellent meeting with key leaders of the global semiconductor industry.”

The Chief Minister further said, “We were joined by leaders from Synopsis, Qualcomm, Analogue Devices, Thermo Fisher, Honeywell and Henkel, among others. Each of these companies is doing some excellent works and has shown keen interest to partner with us.”

The Chief Minister thanked N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata companies, for organizing the round-table conference. The Chief Minister also took part in the panel discussion where the Governor of the state of Oklahoma, the Governor of the state of Michigan, ministers’ delegates for Europe and Kiva Allgood, Managing Director of the WEF participated.

The Chief Minister said, “I invited the investors to explore the opportunities Assam has to offer. Assam is the key pillar of India’s Act East Policy, and we’ve emerged as the country’s fastest-growing state.”

