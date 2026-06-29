Assam CM stresses timely implementation of GMCH project

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday reviewed the progress of major health infrastructure projects during his visit to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and the Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

The Chief Minister began his inspection at the GMCH campus, where he visited the proposed site for the upcoming 3,000-bed state-of-the-art hospital. Envisioned as one of the largest healthcare infrastructure projects in the region, the hospital is expected to significantly enhance Assam’s capacity in patient care, medical education, and advanced research.

During the visit, Director of Medical Education Dr Manoj Choudhury, GMCH Principal Dr Achyut Baishya, and other senior officials briefed the Chief Minister on the project’s planning, design, and implementation roadmap. CM Dr Sarma reviewed the progress and stressed the importance of timely execution to ensure that the project becomes a landmark addition to the state’s healthcare ecosystem.

Later, the Chief Minister visited PMCH to assess the construction of the new 500-bed modern hospital. He chaired a review meeting attended by officials of the Health Department, hospital authorities, and representatives of the executing agency.

The meeting focused on the progress of civil works, timely handover of completed facilities, construction of the boundary wall, faculty quarters, sports infrastructure, and other essential components of the campus. The Chief Minister directed all stakeholders to ensure that the project is completed within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining the highest standards of quality, transparency, and accountability.

Emphasizing the government’s vision of strengthening healthcare delivery across Assam, the Chief Minister said that world-class medical infrastructure is fundamental to ensuring accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare for every citizen. He called upon all departments and agencies involved to work in close coordination to expedite the projects and create a healthcare system capable of meeting the state’s future needs.

Also Read: Tension Erupts at GMCH After Family Alleges Medical Negligence in 28Yr old Patient's Death