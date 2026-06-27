Tension Erupts at GMCH After Family Alleges Medical Negligence in 28Yr old Patient's Death

Guwahati: Tension erupted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital late on Friday night following the death of a 28-year-old patient, identified as Bijoy Das, whose family has alleged medical negligence by hospital team.

Bijoy, a resident of Jalukbari and employed as a security guard at a private institution, was admitted to GMCH on Friday evening after reportedly suffering from fever, severe stomach pain, cough and a sudden drop in oxygen levels.

As per his family, Bijoy was conscious and able to communicate when he was admitted. However, they alleged that doctors failed to provide timely and adequate treatment, including the administration of oxygen, causing his condition to deteriorate. He later succumbed to respiratory complications.

The patient's death triggered unrest at the hospital, with grieving relatives and friends accusing the medical staff of negligence and demanding a thorough investigation into the incident. The family also alleged that hospital staff mistreated them when they questioned the treatment provided, leading to a heated confrontation on the hospital premises.

Seeking accountability, the family has appealed to the Chief Minister and the Health Minister to intervene in the matter and ensure appropriate action is taken against those found responsible.