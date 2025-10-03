Assam CM Terms Illegal Infiltrators as “Modern-Day Evils” after 22 Bangladesh Nationals Pushed Back

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday that 22 Bangladesh nationals, who had allegedly entered India without valid documents, were apprehended and pushed back across the border during the early hours of Vijaya Dashami.

Drawing a symbolic parallel with the triumph of Lord Ram over Ravan, the Chief Minister referred to the illegal entrants as “modern-day evils” and said the timing of the operation carried special significance. “On the day we celebrate the victory of good over evil, we have ensured that those who infiltrate illegally are stopped and sent back,” he remarked.

While the state government did not reveal the exact point of interception, CM Sarma reiterated Assam’s determination to secure its frontier and prevent unlawful migration. He stressed that his administration remains committed to safeguarding both the state and the nation from such challenges.

Assam shares a 267.75 km-long border with Bangladesh, covering districts such as Cachar, Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar, and Sribhumi. These stretches have long been considered vulnerable to illegal migration and cross-border smuggling activities, keeping security forces on high alert.

Officials said the recent action highlights the government’s ongoing surveillance and border management efforts. The incident is expected to renew discussions around the complexities of cross-border migration and Assam’s continued push for stronger border enforcement.