Assam CM to Campaign in Bihar’s West Champaran and Sitamarhi Districts Today

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to campaign across key constituencies in Bihar today, lending strong support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. CM Sarma will be addressing a series of public rallies in Ram Nagar and Chanpatia constituencies under West Champaran district, followed by another major gathering in Bajpatti constituency under Sitamarhi district.

During his campaign, CM Sarma is expected to present the NDA’s vision for a developed and self-reliant Bihar, highlighting the government’s focus on infrastructure, education, women, empowerment and youth employment. He will also draw parallels between the developmental journey of Assam and the NDA’s commitment to replicating similar progress across Bihar.

The NDA has fielded Sushri Maithili Thakur from Ram Nagar, Shri Ram Chandra Prasad from Chanpatia and Shri Ranjan Kumar from Bajpatti. CM Sarma is likely to seek public support for these candidates while emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the alliance’s track record of governance.

Known for his persuasive public speaking, CM Sarma’s visit is expected to energise the NDA’s campaign in North Bihar, where voter enthusiasm is building up ahead of polling. His participation highlights the unity within the alliance and its determination to strengthen its presence across the state.

In addition to the rallies, CM Sarma will interact with local leaders, booth workers and the community representatives to review on-ground preparations and ensure coordinated campaigning. Security arrangements have been tightened at all venues, with large crowds anticipated at each stop.

Political observers believe that CM Sarma’s growing national influence and his strong connection with grassroots workers will give a fresh push to the NDA’s campaign narrative as Bihar heads toward a crucial electoral phase in the coming weeks.