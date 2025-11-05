Top Headlines

Thief Caught by Locals While Hiding in Under-Construction House in Rukminigaon

Locals handed over the accused to the Dispur Police, who had been hiding inside an under-construction house. Repeated thefts of bathroom fittings and equipment were reported from the same site.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Published on

Guwahati: A thief was caught red-handed by locals in the early hours of Wednesday at an under-construction house in S.K. Baruah Path, Rukminigaon, Guwahati. The incident occurred around 3 AM when the caretaker and labourers, who were staying nearby, heard suspicious noises coming from inside the building.

Upon checking, they discovered a man hiding inside the bathroom. The locals immediately got alerted and managed to catch the suspect before he could escape. The accused was later handed over to Dispur Police for further investigation.

According to reports, this was the third such incident reported from the same under-construction site. Previously, valuable bathroom fittings, geysers, mixers and other machinery had been stolen. Residents in the area expressed relief that the thief was finally caught after a series of thefts that had created tension and concern among property owners.

Dispur Police have taken the accused into custody, and an investigation is ongoing to determine if he is linked to previous thefts in the same area.

Also Read: Guwahati: Tribute to Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika at his Samanvay Kshetra

Guwahati
Thief
Rukminigaon

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com