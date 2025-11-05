Thief Caught by Locals While Hiding in Under-Construction House in Rukminigaon

Guwahati: A thief was caught red-handed by locals in the early hours of Wednesday at an under-construction house in S.K. Baruah Path, Rukminigaon, Guwahati. The incident occurred around 3 AM when the caretaker and labourers, who were staying nearby, heard suspicious noises coming from inside the building.

Upon checking, they discovered a man hiding inside the bathroom. The locals immediately got alerted and managed to catch the suspect before he could escape. The accused was later handed over to Dispur Police for further investigation.

According to reports, this was the third such incident reported from the same under-construction site. Previously, valuable bathroom fittings, geysers, mixers and other machinery had been stolen. Residents in the area expressed relief that the thief was finally caught after a series of thefts that had created tension and concern among property owners.

Dispur Police have taken the accused into custody, and an investigation is ongoing to determine if he is linked to previous thefts in the same area.