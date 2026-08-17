Assam CM Unveils Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Infrastructure Push Under ‘Viksit Assam-2047’ Vision

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day celebrations, announced that the state government will invest Rs 1.5 lakh crore in infrastructure development between 2026 and 2031, with a focus on roads, education, urban development and rural infrastructure.

Addressing the state’s Independence Day programme at the Veterinary College playground in Khanapara, Guwahati, after unfurling the National Flag, the CM said that Rs 50,000 crore would come from the state’s own resources, while the state government would seek Rs 1 lakh crore from the Centre for capital expenditure under the ‘Viksit Assam-2047’ vision.

The Chief Minister highlighted the government’s development initiatives over the past five years and said Assam had entered a new phase of growth, with an emerging “Assam model” of development.

CM Sarma announced the creation of eight new sub-districts at Kamalpur, Barhampur, Ranganadi, Sissiborgaon, Chabua-Lahowal, Khumtai, Katigorah and Barkhola.

He also announced that the government would launch Mission Basundhara 4.0 in December and provide Rs 100 crore to Cotton University for its development.

The third edition of Khel Maharan will be organised this year, with the government working with national sports organisations to identify talented athletes from Assam and facilitate their admission to sports academies across the country, the CM stated.

He also said the government would introduce the Chief Minister’s Farmer Excellence Award, honouring 1,000 progressive farmers this year and 10,000 farmers over the next five years. Each selected farmer will receive Rs 1 lakh.

CM Sarma further announced the creation of a new Department of Youth Empowerment and Development to systematically guide and support the state’s young population.

In a welfare measure for children, the CM also said the government will further expand its initiative to identify and provide free treatment for more than 50 critical diseases among children from birth to 18 years.

He also announced another month-long campaign against child marriage from November 1, saying Assam’s efforts against the practice had become an example for the country.

The Chief Minister also said the government was taking steps to provide financial security to women abandoned by government employees involved in polygamous marriages. Under the proposed arrangement, an abandoned first wife would receive 20 per cent of her husband’s salary. Steps are also being initiated to extend a similar provision to private-sector employees through legislation, he added.

He further announced that 40 revenue circles would be specially notified to protect the identity and land rights of indigenous and native communities.

According to the announcement, only people who have been residing in these areas for three generations would be permitted to purchase land within the notified revenue circles.

CM Sarma said nearly one lakh files and applications were pending in the Assam Secretariat, while the total number of pending matters across the Secretariat, directorates and District Commissioner offices exceeded five lakh.

A committee headed by the Chief Secretary and comprising Additional Chief Secretaries will be formed to relaunch Project Sambhavana from October 2, 2026. The government plans to take up pending files and public applications for expedited disposal between October 2 and January 31, 2027.

The Chief Minister said 2028 will mark 800 years since Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha arrived in the Brahmaputra Valley and 200 years of the revolt led by Gomdhar Konwar against British rule in 1828. The state government will organise grand celebrations to mark both historic occasions, he added.

In his address, CM Sarma urged people to participate actively in the Census. He urged every Assamese living in the state, including those who have come from other parts of the country and consider Assam their home, to identify Assamese as their mother tongue in the Census.

The Chief Minister urged citizens to preserve Assam’s rivers, hills, forests, wetlands and biodiversity and encouraged rainwater harvesting. He also appealed to people to stay away from drugs and protect the younger generation from substance abuse.

Calling for a shift among young people from a job-seeking mindset to entrepreneurship and opportunity creation, Sarma urged the youth to use their knowledge, skills and creativity to build new opportunities.

He concluded by calling upon citizens to adopt the slogan “My Assam, My Responsibility”, stressing civic duties such as keeping public spaces clean, protecting public property, obeying laws and respecting the rights of others.

Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma Urges Migrants in Assam to List Assamese as Mother Tongue in Census