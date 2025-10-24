Assam: Two Convicted in Drug Trafficking Case, Sentenced to Jail by Dima Hasao Court

Guwahati: A district court in Assam’s Dima Hasao has sentenced two men from Nagaon to prison terms ranging from two to seven years in the wake of a serious drug-trafficking case.

Drug abuse continues to cast a dark shadow over Assam’s youth, robbing many of their potential and peace. This issue is one of the prime reasons that is leading to broken families, lost futures, and rising crime. The Dima Hasao verdict passed by the District and Sessions Judge, Md Yusuf Azad, stands as a reminder that justice must walk hand in hand with awareness. For every life saved from addiction is a victory for society.

The convicts were found guilty under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, following a case registered at the Khatkhati police station in 2023. Each has also been ordered to pay a fine of Rs 40,000 with an additional three months’ imprisonment in case of default.

The judgment reflects a stern stance by the judiciary against the spread of illegal narcotics in Assam. This action is sending a strong message that drug trafficking will not be condoned.

Local officials say this action may help deter future offences and support efforts to keep the region safe and drug-free.