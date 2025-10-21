Assam CM Visits Baksa to Handover Compensation Cheques to Victims of October 15 Clashes

Baksa: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday visited Baksa district to meet those injured in the violent outbreak outside Baksa Jail. During his visit, the Chief Minister handed over compensation cheques of ₹2 lakh each to Dipak Medhi and Bidyut Kalita, two civilians who sustained serious injuries in the incident. He assured that the state government would cover all medical expenses and provide continued assistance to the affected families.

The unrest broke out when the five key accused in the peculiar death case of Assam’s beloved Zubeen Garg, were brought to the Baksa District Jail under heavy security. As the convoy arrived, a group of protestors gathered outside the premises, hurling stones at vehicles and clashing with security personnel.

The incident took place on October 15, leaving almost 21 people injured. 10 police personnel and a dozen journalists, including several civilians, fell prey to the outburst, prompting the use of mild force to restore order. Security forces swiftly intervened to bring the situation under control and prevent further escalation. Police detained several protesters at the scene after using mild force to disperse the crowd.

Speaking to the media, CM Sarma expressed concern over the incident and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and justice. He emphasised that the welfare of the injured remains the administration’s top priority and that any recurrence of such violence would be dealt with firmly.

Sources have confirmed that following the clashes, the accused were shifted to a newly designated high-security section inside the jail. Authorities have since strengthened surveillance and reviewed security arrangements to prevent further disturbances.

The Chief Minister’s visit and compensation drive aim to restore calm in the region while reinforcing the state’s message of accountability, compassion, and zero tolerance toward lawlessness.