Assam CM Vows to Reinstate Strict Traffic Rules After Kaziranga Tragedy

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Following the horrific road mishap in Kaziranga on Friday that claimed 26 lives, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said strict traffic rules would be brought back and enforced firmly, because people's lives come first.

The Chief Minister admitted that some traffic decisions were relaxed at the Nalbari Cabinet meeting because of political pressure. He said even then he felt the government should not have given in, and assured it would not happen again.

He mentioned that a detailed investigation was underway, adding that every possible cause behind the tragedy would be looked into. He said each bereaved family would receive Rs 9 lakh as compensation.

Earlier, during the day, the Chief Minister visited the site of the accident.