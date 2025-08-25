Assam: CM warns against certain people trying to create unrest in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday opined that certain people have been visiting different places in Assam since Saturday with the intent to foment unrest and stated that the state government is keeping a keen eye on their movements.

The Chief Minister told the media today during his Upper Assam visit, “Since yesterday, certain people have been travelling in Assam to disturb the peace. People like Harsh Mander and Prashant Bhushan are in Assam and have been going around since yesterday. Another group of Jawahar Sircar, Wajahat Habibullah, and Fayaz Shaheen are on a visit to Lower Assam districts. These people are meeting only with minority leaders. They have also met with people from Jamaat-e-Islami Hind. They had earlier come to Assam during the NRC updating process and made it a failure. These people have now come with a new agenda. We are keeping track of their movements. They became successful during the time of the NRC, but we are keeping a close watch on them so that they cannot succeed this time.”

Stating that some Facebook accounts with origins in Pakistan and Bangladesh are active in Assam, the CM went on to say, “Congress, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, intellectuals like Harsh Mander and Prashant Bhushan, and some elements from Pakistan and Bangladesh are very much active in trying to weaken Assam. All of us Assamese and Indians have to stand united in thwarting their conspiracy.”

Later today, the CM took to his X handle to say, “After Jamaat-e-Hind’s outburst demanding my dismissal yesterday, a Delhi-based team — Harsh Mander, Wajahat Habibullah, Fayaz Shaheen, Prashant Bhushan, and Jawahar Sircar — is now camping in Assam...Their sole aim is to paint the lawful evictions as so-called “humanitarian crisis.” This is nothing but a planned attempt to weaken our fight against illegal encroachers...We are alert and firm — no propaganda or pressure will stop us from protecting our land and culture”.

Earlier in June this year, the Chief Minister sounded an alarm over what he described as a coordinated surge of Islamic fundamentalist social media activity targeting the state in the run-up to the forthcoming Assembly election. He said that a forensic audit of 2,092 of the over 5,000 Facebook accounts active in Assam has been conducted and that 700 of the accounts were traced to Bangladesh, 250 to Pakistan, and over 500 to the Middle East, besides some with origins in other countries.

