Assam CM: Won’t tolerate unruly behaviour in Zubeen’s name

Government should facilitate visits to samadhi without restriction: AASU

OUR BUREAU

SILCHAR/GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that 'instigating people in the name of legendary singer Zubeen Garg would never be tolerated'.

The Chief Minister, in clear terms, underlined that he had read the social media post of eminent writer Rita Chowdhury. He did not like the way she had reminded the government that restricting the visiting time at the cremation site would instigate the youth to come out to the street. "For the last month, I have maintained patience since we all are in deep shock as Zubeen has left us. But that does not give anyone the license to do whatever he likes, and that too in the name of the singer who never asked the government to allow entry into the cremation site of Bhupen Hazarika after 10 pm," the Chief Minister said and added that the people of Sonapur had willingly come forward to preserve the site where Zubeen was cremated, and people should respect their privacy too.

Writer Rita Choudhury posted on social media, "There are many Zubeen fans who remain busy with their daily chores. They get time at night to pay their respects to the singer. There are also fans who repeatedly visit Zubeen's somadhi. It is impossible to measure the love people have for Zubeen. People still bear the brunt of the shellshock they received at the sudden demise of Zubeen Garg. Social guardians need to make the shock fade away slowly rather than imposing restrictions on visitors. Such restrictions may push Zubeen's fans towards a complex mental state. Incidents of suicide and rebellion may occur. It's a critical time. I think making it more critical at this juncture will not be worthy. I hope you, a seasoned politician, will reconsider the matter."

Meanwhile, commenting on the SOP for visiting Zubeen Garg's Samadhi, AASU president Utpal Sarma said, "The SOP is unnecessary and insensitive. The government should focus on crowd management and better security instead. It is the government's responsibility to facilitate visits to the samadhi, not restrict them. To prevent alcohol misuse in the area, the government can use temporary breathalysers rather than imposing a blanket entry ban on visits at night."

Various other organizations have also expressed their dissatisfaction over the SOP. They are of the view that the government should check unruly behaviour without imposing any restriction of timing for visits to the somadhi kshetra.

