Assam CM’s Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Agartala

Agartala: Five Guwahati-bound planes, including the flight carrying Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, made emergency landings at the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala due to bad weather in Guwahati on Sunday, officials said. The flights – two from Dibrugarh, one each from Aizawl and Kolkata -- after a few hours left MBB airport for Guwahati when the weather conditions improved. The Agartala-Guwahati flight went to LGBIA on Sunday afternoon, but it could not land there and returned to Agartala and later left for its destination. (IANS)

