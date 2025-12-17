Assam CM’s Promise Kept: Disabled Man from Sanatali Gets

Kamrup: A week after an emotionally charged moment at a public meeting in Boko, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s assurance to provide a house to a physically challenged man from Santali has been fulfilled, drawing widespread attention across the region.
On December 5, Kurpan Ali, a differently abled resident of Bor Arikati village in Santali under the Samaria constituency, approached the Chief Minister during a public programme. Standing before a large gathering, Ali made a heartfelt appeal for housing support and basic welfare assistance. He said that a permanent roof over his head would allow him to live with dignity and peace.
Kurpan Ali has lost one leg and one eye and has been facing severe hardship for years. His emotional request visibly moved many present at the programme. Responding immediately, Chief Minister Sarma assured him that his plea would be addressed without delay.
True to the assurance, within a week, Kurpan Ali was allotted a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The newly sanctioned house was formally inaugurated on Thursday by BJP district-level leaders in the presence of residents and well-wishers.
Apart from housing, Kurpan Ali had also sought benefits under the Arunodoi scheme and financial assistance for daily sustenance. Following the fulfilment of the Chief Minister’s promise, he expressed deep gratitude, describing the support as life-changing. Visibly emotional, Ali said the house has given him a sense of security and hope that he had long lost.
The development has been welcomed by many as an example of quick and responsive governance. Residents of the area praised the administration for acting promptly and ensuring that a needy individual received timely help through an existing welfare scheme.
However, the incident has also sparked a broader public debate. Some voices have questioned whether such swift action should be seen purely as a humanitarian welfare measure or whether it carries political implications, especially with the 2026 Assam Assembly elections approaching.
Across the region, civil society members and residents have urged that the issue should not be politicized. They have stressed that welfare schemes like PMAY and Arunodoi are meant to support the poor and vulnerable, regardless of political timing or affiliation.
As the discussion continues, the case of Kurpan Ali has once again brought attention to larger questions of governance, accountability, and the role of welfare delivery in public life, highlighting both the power and responsibility of those in authority.