PM Modi’s Ethiopian Parliament Address Reinforces Deepening India–Ethiopia Partnership

Giving examples of the contribution of the Indian element during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, the Prime Minister reported on 'Vaccine Maitri' and mentioned: “Today, it is a proud privilege to share that India has been able to share medicines and vaccines to over 150 countries. It has been a proud privilege for us to share more than four million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the people of Ethiopia.”

Modi also expressed the general tenet of the vision, stating, "Our vision is of a world where the Global South rises not against anyone, but for everyone.” In this call to progress for all people, Modi expressed his role as a bearer of the vision of the Global South as a unifier who favours a united and developed world for the people of the Global South. This comes against the backdrop of strong diplomatic momentum where the countries have taken their relations to the level of 'Strategic Partnership' with the view to widening their cooperation in the realms of health care, trade, technology, and sustainable development.

Subsequently, Modi’s speech, which was full of warmth and optimism, was well-received by the Ethiopian parliamentarians and showed that both nations cooperated to achieve peace, progress, and prosperity in Africa and the Third World in general.