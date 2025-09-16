Assam: CM’s SVC raids two officials’ residences, seizes over Rs 1 cr in cash and ornaments

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (CM's SVC) on Monday carried out simultaneous raids at multiple locations linked to Nupur Bora, Circle Officer of the Goroimari revenue circle in Kamrup district, and her alleged associate, Lat Mandal Surajit Deka of Barpeta, for irregularities in land deals. The raids unearthed cash and jewellery worth over Rs one crore.

During the raid at Bora's flat in Shine Shanti Greeno at Gotanagar in Maligaon, CM's SVC officials recovered a large quantity of cash, gold and diamond jewellery. In addition, around Rs 10 lakh in cash was seized from Bora's rented house in Barpeta. Vigilance officials have sought the assistance of the State Bank of India (SBI) to count the seized money. Sources said Bora also holds bank lockers in Barpeta and Golaghat, which are now under scrutiny.

According to reports, Bora and Deka had returned to Guwahati only last night after a short trip to Arunachal Pradesh. The raids were launched in the early hours immediately after their return. Bora, who joined the Assam Civil Service in 2019, had previously served in Barpeta and Karbi Anglong. During her tenure in Barpeta, she was allegedly involved in a multi-crore land scam. After her transfer to Goroimari, fresh corruption allegations surfaced, with complaints linking her to large-scale irregularities. The current operation is part of an extensive investigation into those charges.

The CM Vigilance Cell is continuing its searches in Nupur Bora's Boragaon flat and Lat Mandal Surajit Deka's residence in Dangarkuchi, Barpeta. Police sources revealed that a total amount of Rs 92,50,400 in cash has been recovered from the two places. Further details on the extent of the seized wealth are awaited.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma stated regarding the case, "An amount of Rs 70 to Rs 80 lakh in cash and a large amount of jewellery were recovered. This official has been involved in land deals in Barpeta for some time now, and we have been surreptitiously tracking her movements. She transferred the land of many Hindus to people of doubtful nationality. This made us initiate this step."

Sources further informed that case no. 25/2025 has been registered by CM's SVC in a disproportionate assets case. There are also indications of more property owned by the duo. Investigations are on to determine the extent of their wealth.

Also Read: Assam:CM’s SVC grills former tourism director on appointment anomalies