Assam Comes Together to Celebrate Zubeen Garg’s 53rd Birthday With Heartfelt Tributes

Kokrajhar: Fans across the state began celebrating the 53rd birthday of Zubeen Garg, an artist loved not just for his music but for the bond he shares with people from every corner of the state. For many, the day feels more like a shared celebration than a simple birthday, a moment when memories, emotions, and gratitude naturally come together.
In Kokrajhar, preparations have taken a special shape this year. The Bodoland Territorial Council Chief, Hagrama Mohilary, is set to lay the foundation stone for the upcoming Zubeen Garg Park at Illachijhar, a quiet stretch along the banks of the Gourang River. Spread across nearly 30 bighas of land, the park is planned as a tribute space that will also include a statue of the singer. Organisers say the idea is to create a place where people can gather, remember Zubeen’s contribution, and celebrate the cultural spirit he represents.
Another highlight of the celebrations is a massive group performance planned by Zubeen’s admirers. Around 25,000 fans are expected to come together to sing “Mayabini,” one of the artist’s much-loved songs in both Assamese and Bodo. For many of them, it is not just a musical moment but a shared expression of affection for an artist whose songs have accompanied them through countless chapters of life.
The performance is also being sent to the Asia Book of Records, and organisers are hopeful it will be recognised as a unique tribute. If approved, it will add a new milestone to Zubeen’s already remarkable journey.
Across Assam, people are celebrating in their own ways through small gatherings, musical evenings, social media messages, and quiet moments of admiration. For fans, the day is a reminder of how deeply Zubeen Garg has touched their hearts and how his music continues to bring people together year after year.