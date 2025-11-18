Assam Comes Together to Celebrate Zubeen Garg’s 53rd Birthday With Heartfelt Tributes

Another highlight of the celebrations is a massive group performance planned by Zubeen’s admirers. Around 25,000 fans are expected to come together to sing “Mayabini,” one of the artist’s much-loved songs in both Assamese and Bodo. For many of them, it is not just a musical moment but a shared expression of affection for an artist whose songs have accompanied them through countless chapters of life.

The performance is also being sent to the Asia Book of Records, and organisers are hopeful it will be recognised as a unique tribute. If approved, it will add a new milestone to Zubeen’s already remarkable journey.

Across Assam, people are celebrating in their own ways through small gatherings, musical evenings, social media messages, and quiet moments of admiration. For fans, the day is a reminder of how deeply Zubeen Garg has touched their hearts and how his music continues to bring people together year after year.