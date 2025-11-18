Meghalaya Crowns Lapynshai Marak and Rohan Pradhan as Miss and Mr Cherry Blossom 2025

Shillong: The Cherry Blossom Festival 2025 in Meghalaya saw a vibrant celebration of local talent as Lapynshai Marak was crowned Miss Cherry Blossom and Rohan Pradhan received the Mr Cherry Blossom title. The festive event, organised by the Miss Meghalaya Organisation, brought together confident and spirited young contestants who proudly showcased their cultural heritage and style.

The judges, including prominent figures such as Shyamanga Kashyap, director of Miss Assam; Akumnaro Imsong, former Miss Nagaland; Aakriti Shen, former Miss Meghalaya; and Deibormi Lyngdoh, former model and titleholder, evaluated the participants on various attributes, leading to an enthralling competition.

Catherine Defini Diengdoh and Na-i-Staphi Nola Lyngdoh were named the first and second runners-up in the women’s category, while Joel Desmond Nongrum and Abiezer Dan secured these positions in the men’s segment.

The event added a star-studded sparkle to the festival’s lineup, fostering youth involvement and cultural pride in the region. The newly crowned winners are set to serve as festival ambassadors throughout the coming year, promoting the spirit of Meghalaya’s traditions and talent.

The Cherry Blossom Festival also featured exciting attractions such as art, anime, cosplay, and cuisine, underscoring Shillong’s position as a vibrant cultural hub. The celebrations were rounded off with the community’s spirited appreciation and applause for the fresh faces representing Meghalaya’s rich cultural landscape.