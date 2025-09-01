Assam: Complaint Lodged with Gauhati HC against Sadiya SDJM-M

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Three youths lodged a complaint with the Gauhati High Court against the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (M) (SDJM-M) of Sadiya (Chapakhowa), Tinsukia, with an allegation that the SDJM-M had exerted undue pressure on them to withdraw a criminal case and offered money on behalf of an accused police officer.

In their complaints, complainants Biswanath Borgohain, Dipjyoti Neog and Manuj Buragohain, all hailing from Sadiya, lodged their complaint with the Chief Justice of the high court. They also sent a copy of each of their complaints to the Registrar of the Supreme Court of India, the Registrar General and the Registrar (Vigilance) of the Gauhati High Court.

According to the complaint, the three complainants lodged an FIR relating to a fake encounter against the then Superintendent of Police of Sadiya and others at Dholla Police Station in the Tinsukia district on September 12, 2024. The Dholla Police Station registered the case (22/2024). The investigation officer filed his final report. The three complainants filed a protest petition on July 19, 2025, objecting to the investigation report.

In the complaint, the complainants mentioned that they had received a call on July 22, 2025, from a court employee, who had asked them to meet the SDJM-M in his chamber. “When we complied, the magistrate pressured us to withdraw our FIR. He assured us that if we withdrew the case, we would each receive Rs 30,00,000 (thirty lakh) from the accused SP. He further shared his personal mobile number for us to communicate our decision. We declined this unlawful inducement, as we seek justice and not monetary gain,” the complaint quoted the three complainants as saying.

The complaint also mentioned that July 22, 2025, was not a scheduled hearing date of the case. The listed hearing dates of the case were July 19, August 13, and August 26, 2025. The magistrate dismissed the protest petition on August 26, 2025, without granting the complainants any hearing.

