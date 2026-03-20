Assam Completes First EVM and VVPAT Randomisation Across All 126 Assembly Constituencies

Guwahati: Assam has completed the first randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units across all 126 Legislative Assembly Constituencies in the state, a mandatory step in the conduct of any general election under Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines.

The exercise was carried out simultaneously across 35 districts, with the process conducted in the offices of the respective District Election Officers (DEOs).

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