Assam Congress Blames BJP Over Tea Tribe Neglect, Launches ‘Raijor Poduli, Raijor Congress’ Campaign

Guwahati: In a sharp political offensive ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the Assam Congress has launched a mass outreach campaign titled “Raijor Poduli, Raijor Congress” to reconnect with the tea tribe and grassroots communities across the state.

The campaign, led by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi, began on Monday at Pratapgarh Tea Garden in Biswanath district, marking the start of a five-day awareness and protest drive spanning 100 tea gardens. The initiative draws inspiration from the Tarun Gogoi-era program “Raijor Podulit, Raijor Sarkar.”

Organised under the Assam Pradesh Tea Workers’ Tribal Congress Wing, the movement aims to directly engage with workers, listen to grievances, and rebuild trust among Assam’s tea communities.

Addressing a large gathering, Gogoi accused the BJP government of neglecting tea tribe welfare and silencing their leaders.

“During Congress rule, tea garden leaders roared like tigers. Under the BJP, they meow like cats. Our government empowered the tea tribes politically today, they are being ignored and reduced to mere vote banks,” Gogoi said.

He also alleged rampant corruption and nepotism under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership, claiming that ministers were more focused on acquiring tea estates than addressing workers’ needs.

Gogoi further linked the campaign’s spirit to current public issues, expressing skepticism over the government’s handling of the Zubeen Garg death case.

“It’s been nearly a month, and yet the people of Assam have no clear answers. Justice for Zubeen Garg is the voice of every Assamese,” he said, announcing that Congress leaders and MPs have joined the #JusticeForZubeenGarg campaign online in solidarity with the late artist’s family.

The Congress leader concluded by asserting that political press meets cannot replace legal accountability.

“Justice will be done only when Zubeen’s family is satisfied and the court convicts the guilty,” he added.

The Raijor Poduli, Raijor Congress campaign will continue throughout the week, with senior Congress leaders visiting tea estates across Assam to gather public feedback and mobilize grassroots support.