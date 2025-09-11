Assam: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Reacts to Probe

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On the day the SIT submitted a report on investigation into alleged links of his wife to a Pakistan national, news agency ANI reported Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi as saying, “He (Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma) thinks that people of Assam are foolish enough to believe his wild allegations. He does not respect the intelligence and the wisdom of the people of Assam. The people of Assam know that he has built a fabricated story based on allegations only to hide the corrupt rule of his government and how he has used the chair of the Chief Minister of Assam to enrich his family and amass huge properties and illegal wealth. People of Assam have already decided that no matter what Himanta Biswa Sharma says, there will be a strong wind of change and a new government will come to power. A government that will work for the health and education of the poor, for the employment of the masses, and for the benefit of the local industries and artisans...”.

Also Read: Assam: SIT submits report on alleged link of Gaurav's wife with Pak