Assam: SIT submits report on alleged link of Gaurav Gogoi’s wife with Pakistan

Report will be made public after cabinet meet: CM

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police submitted a report to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma this evening on the alleged links of Elizabeth Gogoi, the wife of Congress MP and present Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, with Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh. Subsequently, allegations surfaced about earlier visits by Gaurav Gogoi to Pakistan.

Earlier, following a state cabinet decision on February 16, 2025, a case was registered by the Assam Police’s CID (Case no. 05/2025). A four-member SIT was then constituted by Assam Police. Following this, the CM stated that the SIT will file a report on its findings on September 10. This fuelled speculations among the people, and everyone is waiting with bated breath to know what the SIT report will disclose.

Finally, the SIT report was submitted this evening to the CM. However, the details in the report will be made public after the report is placed before the cabinet, the CM said.

After receiving the report, the CM posted on X, “On 17th February, 2025 the Assam Cabinet constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the anti-India activities of one Pakistani national, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, and his associates. During the course of this exhaustive investigation, the SIT has unearthed startling facts which point towards a larger conspiracy aimed at undermining the sovereignty of our nation. The SIT has also established the involvement of a British national - who is also married to an Indian Member of Parliament - in the larger nefarious activities of Ali Tauqeer Sheikh. Furthermore, the investigation also sheds light on how the Ministry of Interior, Govt of Pakistan facilitated the visit of an Hon’ble Member of Parliament from Assam in their country. The Assam Government will now examine the report of the SIT in detail and place it before the State Cabinet. Once the matter is discussed in the Cabinet, the information gathered during the enquiry will be made public.”

Prior to receiving the SIT report, the CM, while addressing the media today, said, “I don’t want to make a cinema over this issue. You people are expecting a cinema. A report will be submitted, and the government will minutely examine the report. After that the government will take the required steps. If you are thinking that I will make a cinema out of the report after it is submitted, and you will organise talk shows on the subject, the government does not work that way. It works through a process.”

“As this is a big case, we will take it through a process so that the anticipated objective is achieved. This is a serious inquiry, as the issue is connected with the country’s sovereignty and national security. So, I will read the report and will be able to reach a conclusion on what steps can be taken,” the CM added.

To recall the wording of a resolution adopted by the cabinet decision in February, “Following a scrutiny of his (Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh’s) social media activity and information available in the public domain, it appears that Mr Ali Sheikh has been in contact with Smt Elizabeth Gogoi, a British national and the wife of Hon’ble Member of Parliament from Assam, Shri Gaurav Gogoi. Apart from his engagements with the Government of Pakistan, Mr Ali Sheikh has also founded LEAD Pakistan, a non-profit organisation working in the field of climate change. Smt Elizabeth Gogoi, a British national, was an integral part of LEAD Pakistan during her time spent in Islamabad. Furthermore, both Mr Ali Sheikh and Smt Elizabeth Gogoi, a British national, have been a part of a global climate action group called the Climate and Development Knowledge Network (CDKN), which operates in both India and Pakistan.

“The Assam Cabinet notes its concerns regarding the explicit involvement of a Pakistan-based leader and other actors of a climate action group in matters concerning India’s internal affairs, thereby raising serious questions on its actual intent and operations. Given the broader national security implications of this issue, particularly in Assam, the Assam Cabinet has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam to register a case against Mr Ali Sheikh under appropriate provisions of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhtia (BNS) and other relevant laws.”

Subsequent to the decision of the Assam Cabinet, the Assam Police has lodged an FIR against Pakistan national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and unknown others, and the same has been registered as CID PS Case No. 05/2025. The case has been filed under U/S 48, 61, 152, and 197(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita read with section 13(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The SIT comprises Munna Prasad Gupta, SDGP, CID, as chairperson, and three members – Pranabjyoti Goswami, AIGP (Admin.), Rosie Kalita, SP (CM’s SVC), and Moitrayee Deka, ADCP (West) Guwahati.

Also Read: Gogoi Writes to Union Minister on Issues of Differently-Abled in Assam