Assam: Congress names bye-poll candidates in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The names of four Congress candidates in as many LACs in the state were approved by All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday, stated a party source.

The candidates are Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha in the Dholai (reserved for SC) LAC, Sanjib Warle in the Sidli (reserved for ST) LAC, Brajenjit Sinha in the Bongaigaon LAC, and Tanzil Hussain in the Samaguri LAC. The party is yet to come to a decision regarding the candidate for Behali.

