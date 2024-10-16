Assam: BJP and Congress Gear Up for Dholai (SC) Bye-Election

A Correspondent

Silchar: As the Election Commission declared dates for the bye-election, both BJP and the Congress stepped up their preparation for the Dholai (SC) seat. The state BJP had sent a panel of probable candidates to the central leadership for the final nod. In Dholai, three contenders for the nomination were Amiyo Kanti Das, the district vice president of the party, advocate Nihar Ranjan Das and former professor Swapan Suklabaidya. Party sources indicated that Amiyo Kanti had a better chance of getting the nomination. The Congress, as a party source hinted, might field Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha, son of the former two times MLA late Digendra Purkayastha. Other two contenders were Hirak Das and Swapan Das.

In 2021 Assembly election, the BJP candidate Parimal Suklabaidya defeated the Congress candidate Kamakhya Prasad by a margin of 18 thousand votes. Suklabaidya who was a minister in Himanta Biswa Sarma’s cabinet was elected to the Lok Sabha this year.

