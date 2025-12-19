Assam Congress to Begin Statewide ‘Raijor Podulit Raijor Congress’ Yatra from December 20

Guwahati: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) will launch a statewide mass outreach yatra from December 20 to prepare a people-centric manifesto ahead of the upcoming elections. The initiative, titled ‘Raijor Podulit Raijor Congress’, is aimed at directly engaging with citizens across Assam to understand their concerns, aspirations and expectations from a future government.

Senior Congress leaders, including MLAs, MPs and key party office-bearers, will take part in the yatra, which will travel extensively across the state. Party leaders said the campaign is designed to reach people at the grassroots level and ensure that voices from all sections of society are reflected in the party’s manifesto.

As part of the outreach, Congress teams will interact with farmers, workers, students, women, small traders, entrepreneurs, intellectuals, social organisations and community leaders. These discussions will focus on shaping what the party describes as a vision for a “New Assam”, based on public participation rather than top-down decision-making.

APCC president Gaurav Gogoi said the initial phase of consultations will focus on higher education and human resource development. He noted that feedback from students across colleges and universities has highlighted the need to improve academic quality, strengthen research and innovation, and promote self-reliance among students. “We want policy directions to emerge from direct interaction with those most affected,” Gogoi said.

To ensure statewide coverage, five parallel field teams will travel simultaneously across different regions, including Upper Assam, Central Assam, Barak Valley, Bodoland, the hill districts and Lower Assam. Each team will cover one district per day, while a central coordination team will oversee and support the field operations.

The manifesto consultation process was formally launched on December 6 in Dibrugarh. To broaden participation, the APCC has also introduced an online platform, www.natunaxom.com, where citizens can submit their suggestions. In addition, the party plans to install more than 4,000 “Aspiration Boxes” at public places such as markets, tea garden areas, tea stalls and bus stops.

Appealing to the public, Gogoi urged citizens to actively take part in the initiative. He said the Congress aims to combine on-ground outreach with digital engagement to ensure the manifesto truly reflects the needs and hopes of the people of Assam.