Hatsingimari Bar Association Holds Biennial Election, Three Members Elected Unopposed

Hatsingimari: The biennial general election of the Hatsingimari Bar Association was held on Thursday, after following the completion of the previous two-year term. The election witnessed active participation from members of the Bar and was conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner.

According to official sources, the total number of registered advocate voters stood at 270, out of which 260 exercised their franchise, reflecting a high voter turnout. Elections were scheduled for a total of 17 executive posts of the Bar Association.

Of these, three members were elected unopposed, while voting was required for the remaining 14 posts. Polling was completed smoothly without any untoward incident, and vote counting is currently in progress.

The contest for the post of President saw a direct fight between advocates S M Jahangir and Abdul Kayum. Meanwhile, the position of General Secretary witnessed a triangular contest among advocates Jahangir Alam Mondal, Nurul Islam, and Abul Baten Sheikh.

Election officials informed that the final results are expected to be declared by around 10 pm. Members of the Bar Association expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of the election and the enthusiastic participation of advocates.

The Hatsingimari Bar Association conducts its elections every two years, and the newly elected body will take charge of managing the association’s affairs for the next term once the results are officially announced.