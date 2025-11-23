Assam considers reverting to Jan-Dec academic year from 2025-26

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state Department of School Education has begun formal consultations with stakeholders on a proposal to shift the school academic calendar from the current April–March cycle to a January–December format starting from the next academic year, i.e., 2025–26.

The proposed move comes amid concerns that the April–March academic year, introduced in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic, has faced frequent disruptions. Officials said that festivals, floods, and adverse weather conditions in April—the beginning of the current academic year—have affected teaching-learning activities across many districts. The shift to an April–March calendar year had been made to align school board examinations with national competitive tests and higher education admission timelines.

To examine the feasibility of reverting to the old system, the state government has constituted a three-member committee comprising Krishna Baruah, Additional Secretary, Education Department, as the Chairperson; Mamata Hojai, Director of Elementary Education; and Suranjana Senapati, Director of Secondary Education.

The committee was tasked with studying the implications of the proposed change, consulting stakeholders, and recommending the names of academicians for further expert deliberations. It was also tasked with interacting with student bodies, teachers’ organizations, and school authorities before submitting its final report.

In a recent communication issued by the Committee for Change of Academic Calendar, various teacher associations and stakeholders have been asked to submit their views within 10 days. The Committee stated that it has already received multiple requests recommending a return to the earlier January–December session.

Talking to The Sentinel, general secretary of the Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association, Ratul Chandra Goswami, said, “We’ve received a letter from the Department of School Education and the Chairperson of the Committee for Change of Academic Calendar seeking our views and suggestions regarding reverting the academic calendar to the earlier January to December session. We want a change in the session, as immediately after the start of the academic calendar on April 1, it is time for the Bihu celebrations. Then, in the months of May, June and July, the season changes and the rains arrive, bringing floods and warmer climatic conditions. So, classes are affected right at the start of the session. A return to the calendar year starting from January will enable more classes to be held between January and March. We will submit these views in writing to the Committee.”

Speaking on the subject, a college teacher said, “A change in the calendar year should be done in keeping with academic sessions in other states and educational boards. We should mainly consider the date for holding of HS exams, which are now conducted in February-March. Holding the HS exams in tandem with other boards will help our students participate in competitive exams or go for higher studies.”

If approved, Assam will join several other states that follow a January–December academic year, potentially allowing school examinations to conclude earlier and better aligning the calendar with the state’s climatic conditions.

Officials clarified that a final decision on the change in academic year will be taken only after analysing the feedback received from all concerned stakeholders.

