Assam: Consumers reel under skyrocketing prices of essential commodities

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The rising cost of essential commodities is burning holes in the pockets of the common people in Assam, with prices surging sharply in recent times.

In the last fifteen days alone, the price of rice has increased by Rs 5 to 10 per kg, while flour prices have risen by Rs 10 per kg. Mustard oil has witnessed the steepest hike, climbing by Rs 15–20 per litre. Onion prices too have touched Rs 45 per kg, sparking fresh concerns among consumers in the state.

A grocery store owner in Guwahati said that the prices of basic food items are fluctuating almost daily. “Every day something or the other gets costlier,” he remarked. The retail price of rice has now crossed Rs 40 per kg, while mustard oil—an essential cooking item in Assamese households—has seen a massive hike. In just two months, the price of ordinary mustard oil has gone up from Rs 160 to Rs 195 per litre, and that of premium brands like Engine has risen from Rs 190 to Rs 220 per litre.

The price of pulses (masoor dal) has gone up from Rs 95 per kg to Rs 105 in Guwahati. The price of eggs has also shot up from Rs 180 to Rs 200 per tray of 30 eggs. The continuous rise in food prices is hitting the working-class people the hardest, pushing many families into distress. Consumers complain that they are being forced to rethink their daily purchases due to the uncontrolled and chaotic market prices of essential items.

People also allege that the state’s Food and Civil Supplies Department exists only “in name”, with no visible intervention to stabilise prices.

Frustration is mounting among the public, with the steep hike in prices burning holes in their pockets, even as their income levels continue to stay the same.

