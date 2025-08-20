Golaghat Nagarik Mancha demands action to control essential commodity prices

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The Golaghat Nagarik Mancha urged the District Commissioner of Golaghat district to ensure that the prices of essential commodities like gram pea, moong, and edible oil are not increased during the Assamese month of ‘Bhadoh’. A memorandum was submitted to the Deputy Commissioner on Tuesday, signed by the president, working president, and general secretary of the mancha.

The memorandum highlighted that the recent price hike of essential commodities had caused hardship to the common people. During the Bhadoh month, devotees offer prayers and perform rituals at namghars, mandirs, and temples, and the price increase would add to their burden.

The mancha also supported the ongoing eviction drive and urged the authorities to take administrative measures to prevent any law and order situation arising from social unrest.

Additionally, the mancha requested the authorities to install permanent railings on the footpaths from Thana Chariali to Tokani Chariali and to ensure parking facilities for shoppers in front of V-Mart and Style Bazar. They have also urged the authorities to take action against street food vendors who are causing traffic congestion in front of Vishal Mega Mart.

The Deputy Commissioner assured the mancha that he would look into the matter and take necessary action.

