Assam Converts Rs 3 Lakh Crore of Advantage Assam 2.0 MoUs Into Reality, Adani Group Leads With Rs 68,000 Crore

The Assam government on Wednesday exchanged MoUs worth Rs 3 lakh crore with investors at a formal function in Guwahati, converting a significant portion of the agreements signed during Advantage Assam 2.0 — worth a total of Rs 5.18 lakh crore — into actionable investment commitments.
Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said 30 to 40 per cent of the Rs 3 lakh crore worth of converted MoUs are already at various stages of execution on the ground.
Sarma acknowledged that investment summits often end with agreements that go unimplemented, but said the Assam government had taken a different approach.
"Generally after any mega investment summit, governments often leave the agreements signed without following them up. However, we've been constantly in touch with the investors who signed MoUs during Advantage Assam 2.0. The result is that we've translated MoUs worth Rs 3 lakh crore into reality," he said.
The Chief Minister made a pitch for Assam as a mature investment destination, citing ready infrastructure across air, rail and road connectivity, land banks for immediate allocation, and ongoing development projects worth approximately Rs 3 lakh crore involving the state government, Central government, World Bank, and the Asian Development Bank.
"The law and order in the state is normal. We've set up an investor-friendly ecosystem. The government mechanism is always ready to respond to investors' queries," Sarma said, urging investors to have faith in Assam's delivery capacity.
Sarma connected industrial growth directly to a social objective — reversing the outmigration of Assam's youth.
"Around 20 lakh youths of the state work outside Assam for low wages. It's not a matter of pride for Assam. Such youths will come back provided there are industries in their home state," he said, adding that the number of local entrepreneurs investing in the state was also rising — a trend he said would have prevented large-scale outmigration had the current ecosystem existed 10 to 15 years ago.
Some of the prominent companies that exchanged MoUs with the Assam government on Wednesday include Adani Group Green Energy (Rs 68,000 crore), Novel Biofuel Private Ltd (Rs 11,745 crore), Ambuja Concrete Cement (Rs 11,000 crore), Star Cement (Rs 10,950 crore), Hinduja Renewable Energy (Rs 5,690 crore), Greenko Energy Private Ltd (Rs 600 crore), and Indian Hotel Private Ltd (Rs 300 crore).