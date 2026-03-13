Assam Converts Rs 3 Lakh Crore of Advantage Assam 2.0 MoUs Into Reality, Adani Group Leads With Rs 68,000 Crore

The Assam government on Wednesday exchanged MoUs worth Rs 3 lakh crore with investors at a formal function in Guwahati, converting a significant portion of the agreements signed during Advantage Assam 2.0 — worth a total of Rs 5.18 lakh crore — into actionable investment commitments.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said 30 to 40 per cent of the Rs 3 lakh crore worth of converted MoUs are already at various stages of execution on the ground.

