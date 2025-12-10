Assam: Cotton University confers Honorary D.Litt on Zubeen Garg posthumously

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam’s cultural icon and beloved musician Zubeen Garg was posthumously awarded the honorary Doctor of Literature (D.Litt) degree at the 4th Convocation of Cotton University on Tuesday, marking an emotional and poignant moment for his family and admirers.

The prestigious honour was received on Garg’s behalf by his sister, Palme Borthakur, who described the moment as “deeply emotional and bittersweet.” Expressing gratitude to Cotton University, she said the family was humbled by the recognition of her brother’s immense contributions to music, culture and social life.

“This is a very big honour for us. It is an emotional moment. I am accepting this honour in his absence, which makes it even more painful that he is not here to receive it himself,” Borthakur said during the ceremony.

She also spoke candidly about the painful realities of public life that her brother faced, noting that many people approached him for personal gains, while only a few genuinely cared about his health and well-being.

“The Zubeen Garg incident is now known to the entire world. What we witnessed in the last few days showed how a true artiste is honoured by the people. Whether it brought change or catastrophe, it revealed his real worth. The more people came to know, the more love and respect they showered upon him,” she remarked.

Addressing the ongoing legal case related to Garg’s death, Borthakur voiced hope for a fair and strong investigation. “We are expecting a strong charge sheet so that no culprit is spared and Zubeen gets justice,” she said.

