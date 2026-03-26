Assam Counting Day: ECI Restricts Mobile Phone Use by Returning Officers on May 4

The Commission has laid out a clear set of rules for mobile phone use on counting day.

Only the specific mobile phone of the RO, ARO, or Counting Supervisor that is registered with ETPBMS for OTP receipt will be permitted inside the counting hall. Once the OTP is received and the system is logged in, the handset must be switched off immediately.

The switched-off device is then to be kept in the custody of the most senior officer present in the counting hall — whether that is the ARO, RO, or Observer — and must remain off until counting is complete.

In the event of a system logout, the Counting Supervisor may retrieve the phone from the designated officer solely to receive a fresh OTP for re-login. The device must be returned in switched-off mode as soon as re-login is complete.