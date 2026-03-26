Assam Counting Day: ECI Restricts Mobile Phone Use by Returning Officers on May 4

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued detailed guidelines restricting the use of mobile phones by Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) inside counting halls on May 4 — the day votes will be counted for the Assam Assembly elections.
The ECI has written to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam, directing necessary action. Similar letters have been sent to the CEOs of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry.
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The restrictions are linked to the implementation of the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot Management System (ETPBMS), through which a One-Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the RO's registered mobile phone to enable login and begin the counting process.
Given the sensitive nature of the counting environment, the ECI has put in place strict controls on how and when these devices can be used.
The Commission has laid out a clear set of rules for mobile phone use on counting day.
Only the specific mobile phone of the RO, ARO, or Counting Supervisor that is registered with ETPBMS for OTP receipt will be permitted inside the counting hall. Once the OTP is received and the system is logged in, the handset must be switched off immediately.
The switched-off device is then to be kept in the custody of the most senior officer present in the counting hall — whether that is the ARO, RO, or Observer — and must remain off until counting is complete.
In the event of a system logout, the Counting Supervisor may retrieve the phone from the designated officer solely to receive a fresh OTP for re-login. The device must be returned in switched-off mode as soon as re-login is complete.
All users must sign a declaration acknowledging the dos and don'ts around mobile usage inside the counting hall.
Additionally, specific approval from the respective Chief Electoral Officer is required for each instance, covering the number of users and the mobile numbers being used.