ECI Holds High-Level Review Meeting on Poll Preparedness for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry

The Election Commission of India (ECI) held a comprehensive review meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday with senior officials from the five upcoming poll-going states and Union Territories, as well as their 12 bordering states and UTs, to assess election readiness and tighten inter-agency coordination.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alongside Election Commissioners Dr S.S. Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi.

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