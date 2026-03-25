ECI Holds High-Level Review Meeting on Poll Preparedness for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry

The Election Commission of India (ECI) held a comprehensive review meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday with senior officials from the five upcoming poll-going states and Union Territories, as well as their 12 bordering states and UTs, to assess election readiness and tighten inter-agency coordination.
The meeting was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alongside Election Commissioners Dr S.S. Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi.
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The review brought together Chief Secretaries, Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), Directors General of Police (DGPs), and senior administrative officers from the poll-bound states — Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal — along with officials overseeing bye-elections in six other states.
Heads of major central enforcement agencies were also present at the meeting.
The ECI's review covered a broad range of election preparedness issues, including:
Overall law and order situation in poll-bound states
Seizures of illegal cash, liquor, narcotics, and arms
Monitoring of inter-state check posts
Expenditure-sensitive constituencies requiring closer watch
Border sealing measures to prevent cross-state movement of inducements
Poll-bound states briefed the Commission on their preparations, pending concerns, and any coordination issues involving central agencies or neighbouring states.
The ECI directed all neighbouring border states to actively assist poll-going states in maintaining peace and keeping elections free from both violence and voter inducements.
Special focus was placed on bordering districts, with instructions to seal inter-state entry points and step up surveillance in sensitive areas.
A wide array of central enforcement agencies were instructed to raise their vigilance levels in poll-bound states and border areas. These include:
CBDT, CBIC, ED, DRI, CEIB, FIU-IND, RBI, IBA, NCB, ICG, BCAS, AAI, Postal Service, CRPF, CISF, BSF, SSB, RPF, ITBP, Indian Coast Guard, and Assam Rifles.
Specifically, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Income Tax Department, CGST, and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) were asked to maximise seizures of illegal cash, liquor, narcotics, and arms in the run-up to polling — acting swiftly on all available intelligence.