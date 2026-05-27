Assam: Court frames charges against all 7 accused in Zubeen death case

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The fast-track court today formally framed charges against all the seven accused in the Zubeen Garg death case. With the framing of charges, the trial in the case will continue day by day from June 8, 2026.

Several sections under which charges have been framed against the accused include criminal conspiracy, murder, destruction of evidence, extortion, criminal breach of trust, cheating, etc.

The fast-track court of Presiding Officer Sharmila Bhuyan framed charges against the accused Siddharth Sharma u/s 3(6), 3(7), 3(8), 61(2), 103(1) and further charges u/s 61(2)/316(5) of BNS. The court framed charges against accused Shyamkanu Mahanta u/s 3(6), 3(7), 3(8), 61(2), 103(1), 238, 318(4), and 308(2) BNS. The charges framed against accused Sekhar Jyoti Goswami are u/s 3(6), 3(7), 3(8), 61(2), 103(1), 316(5) BNS. Accused Amritprava Mahanta has charges u/s 3(6), 3(7), 3(8), 61(2), 103(1), 238 of BNS. Accused Sandipan Garg has been charged u/s 105 BNS, and against accused Nandeswar Borah and accused Paresh Baishya, charges u/s 61(2)/316(5) BNS have been filed today.

After the framing of charges against the accused, special public prosecutor Ziaul Kamar told the media that the actual trial in the case will begin from June 8, 2026, on a day-to-day basis. He said that the court sought the list of witnesses, and the prosecution would submit the list for the court to summon them. Barring Sandipan Garg, the six other accused have conspiracy charges. The charges have been based on the findings of the police investigation, he said.

Talking to the media, Garima Saikia Garg said that the prosecution team fought the case as she expected. “The process will be time-consuming, involving 394 witnesses. We need to have patience,” she said.

Also read: Zubeen Garg Death Case: HC Reserves order on Shyamkanu Mahanta's Bail Plea