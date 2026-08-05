Assam Cracks Down on Fake Doctors, Quacks Arrested in Anti-Quackery Drive

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The menace of fake doctors or quacks in Assam has been continuing unabated and the Antiquackery & Vigilance Cell of the Assam Council of Medical Registration has also stepped up efforts to curb the menace, nabbing several quacks recently.

The Antiquackery & Vigilance Cell, with the Assam Police, arrested a quack named L. Pratap Singha from Bagha in the Cachar district, resulting in a hilarious outcome. In an attempt to defend his illegal medical practice, Singha penned a note saying, "I see some pateints rarely and I have not done any course for that. I have learn to practise from my father." He not only gave an absurd ground for his illegal practice but also misspelt the word 'patients', and his language speaks for itself. Moreover, the quack's prescription letterhead said "Health Care Madicos", instead of 'Medicos', pointing to the educational accomplishment of such 'learned doctors' operating in the state.

The Antiquackery & Vigilance Cell of the Assam Council of Medical Registration, with the help and cooperation of Assam Police, nabbed 3 more of the fake doctors or quacks from different parts of Assam, over the last few days.

Amongst those arrested is one N. Saoud from Dhupdhara, Goalpara, a repeat offender who was earlier arrested in 2021. He claimed to be a Specialist in Liver, Pain and Skin ailments, carrying out his practise from S & B Medical, with a certificate from a fly by night institute named Central Board of Medical Health Science & Research in Rajasthan, which claimed that the certificate is "100 % original".

Another quack, N. Islam of Udalguri, was also arrested. He called himself a senior prescriptioner and carried out his practice from Nur Clinic in Sibapur Bhalukmari in the Udalguri district.

The third, Bilal Ahmed, claiming to be a medical practitioner, was nabbed from New Life Medicos in Murajhar, Hojai.

The Cell stated, "The tally of the criminals who were embraced by the long arms of the law on FIR's lodged by the Antiquackery & Vigilance Cell keeps on growing, and the tally of unscrupulous individuals who played with human lives and endangered public safety has now risen to more than 69 such individuals."

Also Read: Assam Flood: Majgaon Families Forced to Rebuild Lives from Scratch After Dikhow Deluge