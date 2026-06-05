Cachar Police Seize Drugs Worth Nearly Rs 5 Crore in Five Raids Across District

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Five successful raids by the Cachar police in the last 24 hours in different parts of the district, leading to the seizure of a huge quantity of narcotic substances, once again showed how the Barak Valley is being used by inter-state drug rackets.

The estimated cost of all the seized narcotic substances would be almost Rs 5 crore in the black market, a police source claimed.

A team of police under Udharbond PS seized a total of 8010 bottles (100 ml) of Codeine cough syrup and 150 packets of Tramadol tablets, each packet containing 10 strips, and one strip containing 24 tablets from a truck. The driver of the vehicle, Gyas Uddin Laskar of Udharbond, was detained.

On the other hand, Kalain PS intercepted a truck at Dighorkhal bordering Meghalaya and recovered 14 soap cases containing 170 grams of suspected heroin. One Azaduddin, a resident of Kalain, was arrested.

Meanwhile, Silchar police detained a drug peddler named Ajim Uddin Laskar Kala near Fatok Bazar, and recovered 35 vials containing suspected heroin weighing approximately 1.7 grams from his possession. On the other hand, one female peddler, Gulnihar Begum Laskar, was detained near Silchar railway station, and 15 soap cases containing 298 grams of suspected heroin were recovered from her.

In Sonai, the police detained two women named Rashmina Begum and Mamataz Begum Choudhury, both residents of Jirighat. During a search, 11 soap cases containing suspected heroin were recovered from their possession. The total weight of the suspected heroin was 122 grams.

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