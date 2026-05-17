Assam Crime Rate Sees Sharp Decline in March–April 2026 as Case Pendency and Registrations Fall

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The crime rate per lakh population is down to 100.2 in March and April, 2026, from 121.5 in 2025 and 349.5 in 2021. Also, case pendency is down to 10,902 in March and April of this year, from 11,140 in 2025 and 133,982 in 2021. These facts came to light today when top officials of the Assam Police virtually reviewed crimes that took place in March and April this year. All senior police superintendents, range officers, and officers-in-charge were present during the review meeting.

The Assam Police continues its sustained crackdown on crimes while strengthening investigative efficiency across the state.

The review meeting found that the monthly average registration of cases in March and April this year is down to 3,065 from 3682.9 in 2025 and 11103.3 in 2021. The charge sheet rate also improved to 86.04 per cent during the two months from 81.46 per cent and 39.40 per cent in 2025 and 39.40 per cent in 2021, respectively.

Also Read: Crime Rate Declines in Assam