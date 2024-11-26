Assam: Crude Oil Production in State Increases in April-August 2024

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam produced 87.88 thousand tonnes more crude oil in the period from April to August 2024, than in the same period last year.

This information was made available in the ‘Monthly Review Report on Infrastructure Performance, August 2024,’ issued recently by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Two entities in the public sector—Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Limited (OIL)—produce crude oil from their respective wells in the state.

According to the central Ministry’s Monthly Review Report, in between April and August 2024, both ONGC and OIL produced 1875.46 thousand tonnes of crude in the state. Of this, ONGC produced 439.84 thousand tonnes, and OIL produced 1435.62 thousand tonnes.

Last year, between the months of April and August 2023, both ONGC and OIL produced 1787.58 thousand tonnes of crude oil in the state. Of this total, ONGC produced 433.50 thousand tonnes while OIL’s share of production was 1354.08 thousand tonnes. Thus, the production of crude oil in Assam in 2024 increased by 87.88 thousand tonnes over last year.

The report also mentions the total crude oil production across the country during the period from April to August 2024. During this time, the total production of crude has been calculated at 12090.92 thousand tonnes. In the same period last year, the country as a whole produced 12299.78 thousand tonnes. This showed a slight decline in crude production in 2024 when compared to 2023. The figures provided for 2024 remain provisional in nature and are subject to changes, the report stated.

In addition to the two public sector companies of ONGC and OIL, there are also some private entities that produce crude in the country.

