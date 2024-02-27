Assam: ‘‘Dakha Jwmwi” receives best film award at 5th Bodo Film Awards

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The 5th Bodo Film Award ceremony organized by Bodo Cine Artistes’ Association (BCCA) at RCCC auditorium hall at BRPL, Dhaligaon in Chirang district concluded with enthusiasm as the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro assured to extend support for the development of Bodo film industry in the days to come. The Bodo Film Award, 2024 witnessed strong participation from artistes, producers, directors and singers.

“Dakha Jwmwi” (The Dark Cloud) directed by Pankash Lahary received the “Tikendrajit (Jalakho) Narzary award” for being the best Bodo film of 2024 while James Kherkhatary received “Khanin Bodosa award” for being the best director. The award carries Rs. 1 lakh, citation and memento. Omprakash Kherkhatary and Manalisha Hazoary were adjudged as the best male and female actors respectively. Both of them received Rs. 1 lakh each along with citation and memento and received “Dilip Basumatary award” for best actors while “Bikash Basumatary award” for best supporting male actor goes to Amit Lahary and “Pirachand Brahma award” for best supporting female actor goes to Lina Basumatary. “Bishal Basumatary award” for best villain goes to Rubul Boro, “Leni Basumatary award” for best action director goes to Sanswrang and Mantu Basumatary while “Gopal Swargiary award” for best photography goes to Bhoda Kherkhatary and “Sunam Chadra Goyary award” for best film editor goes to Swrang Basumatary.

On the other hand, “Kanaklal Swargiary award” for best music went to Swrangsa Basumatary, “Ramakanta Basumatary award” for best script writer went to Pankash Lahary while Rubul Boro received “Ramsing Gerla award” for best comedian and Jagat Boro received “Manaranjan Brahma award” for best make-up artist. Similarly, “Dwikhrong Khungur Basumatary award” for best lyrics goes to Phungja Mashahary and “Manjit Narzary award” for best choreography went to Puran Basumatary while Neelankish Boro received “Bhubaneswar Mohilary award” for best male singer and Gitashree Ramchiary received “Purnima Swargiary award” for best female singer. The awards for best film, best director, best male and female actors carry Rs. 1 lakh each, citation and memento. Similarly, the award for the best script writer, best male and female supporting actors, best comedian, villain, make-up artist, singer, editor and choreography etc. carry Rs. 50,000 each along with citation and memento.

In his address in the award giving ceremony as chief guest, the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro said the Bodo film industry could not flourish due to lack of facilities and required infrastructure as well as proper planning. He said the production of Bodo films were increasing but there was a lack of infrastructure for which the council government has taken up initiative to establish “Jalakho Cinema” halls in every sub division and important places in the name of renowned actor-late Tikendrajit Narzary. He also said the government had taken up a road map to develop the Bodo film industry to encourage the upcoming youngsters, producers, singers, directors, writers in the film industry.

Boro told the BCCA to hold the Bodo Film Award ceremony in national capital New Delhi next year and to invite producers, artistes and experts relating to film industry to focus on the challenges of Bodo film industry and to take knowledge from them besides sharing ideas and expression. He assured that he will support Rs. 1 crore to BCCA for holding Bodo Film Award Ceremony in New Delhi next year.

